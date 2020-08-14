HollySys (HOLI -2.3% ) Q4 revenues was $129.2M, a decrease of 17.7% vs. Q2 2019, misses analyst estimates by $18.53M.

Revenue breakup: Industrial automation-55.6%, Tail transportation automation- 38.1%, Mechanical and electrical solution-6.3%.

Gross margin was at 44.7%, compared to 34% last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.2M.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was at $0.04, a decrease of 90.5%.

Inventory turnover days of 66 days, compared to 42 days for the comparable prior year period.

Achieved $134.8M of new contracts.

Total net cash outflow was $47.3M

Company expects 6% to 8% revenue growth in fiscal year 2021.

Previously: HollySys Automation EPS misses by $0.45, misses on revenue (Aug. 13)