Zhejiang, China-based Farmmi (FAMI +97.5% ) zooms northward on whopping turnover of 209M shares on no readily available news.

A month ago, it announced a new order for mushrooms from an unnamed global supplier to hotel and supermarket chains.

A week before that, it announced that it was expanding its online and cloud-based platforms to drive growth.

Financial results from its most recent fiscal year (ended September 30, 2019):

Revenues: $30.8M (+3.4%); net loss: ($0.3M) (-109.4%); loss/share: ($0.03) (-110.3%).

Cash consumption: ($10.8M) (-300.0%)

Cash balance at fiscal year-end: $135K.