Navidea Biopharm (NAVB +4.7% ) Q2 shows revenue of $0.27M, a rise of 3.8% over the same period last year.

R&D expenses were $1.3M, compared to $1.1M prior.

SG&A expenses were $1.3M, compared to $1.9M prior.

Net loss was $2.4M, or EPS of $0.11, compared to $2.7M, or EPS of $0.24.

$1.6M in cash and investments.

Company has received the final $3.9M of cash related to the February 2020 funding transactions. In addition, it received $1M related to execution of the Jubilant MOU in August 2020.

“The clinical research team continues to work diligently to advance the technology in key disease areas, with an emphasis on our RA program. Our currently running Phase 2b trial in RA is proceeding well and, building upon the interim analysis results, we are preparing to discuss the upcoming Phase 3 with the FDA. We are also preparing for the start of our second Phase 2b trial comparing tilmanocept imaging to synovial tissue biopsy samples of RA patients.” says Michael Rosol, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer.

