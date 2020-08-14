Gold prices (XAUUSD:CUR) slumped to their first weekly loss in 10 weeks, as strength in U.S. Treasury yields for the week dulled demand for the yellow metal.

December Comex gold settled -1.1% to $1,949.80/oz., wrapping up a 3.9% decline for the week based on the most-active contract's settlement last Friday.

Even more volatile, September silver (XAGUSD:CUR) closed -5.9% , negating yesterday's 6.7% surge, to $26.09/oz., ending with a 5.3% weekly loss.

"If one word could be used to describe gold's price action this week, the best fit would be 'insane'," says Lukman Otunuga, senior market analyst at FXTM.

"We might have gone a little too far too fast, and we believe the market is in need of a pause, a consolidation," says David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Credit Suisse raises its gold price forecast for 2021 to $2,500/oz., seeing a "perfect storm" of factors pushing bullion to a record high: a weakening U.S. dollar, declining Treasury yields and expectations of widespread inflation.

Despite the recent pullback for gold, "which was somewhat expected... our medium-term outlook for gold remains bullish," Credit Suisse's Fahad Tariq writes.

Bank of America recently reiterated its prediction that gold could climb to $3,000/oz. and silver could rise to $35/oz. within 18 months.

