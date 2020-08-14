Peloton's (PTON -2% ) leadership in at-home connected fitness is unlikely to be threatened by Apple virtual fitness offerings given its vertically integrated platform and "passionate" user base, Bank of America's Justin Post says in reiterating his Buy rating and $72 price target on the fitness company.

"We think Apple's new fitness app could compete vs. Peloton's digital only subscription offer (though we expect initial class selection and library to be inferior), but will have limited impact on Peloton's connected fitness base that uses Peloton's bike or a tread," Post writes.

"Peloton's digital-only subscription revenue was only 1% of total revenue as of F3Q, with the biggest value of digital subscribers being potential conversion to connected fitness subscribers," says the BofA analyst.

While Peloton's offerings are solutions for bikes and treadmills, Apple's virtual fitness class subscriptions would be accessed through an app for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.