Stocks end with a whimper, but S&P closes the week up

It was a market day to forget (for those who stuck around) as stocks started noncommittal, drifted throughout the day and flatlined at the end.

The S&P ended flat, the Dow rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq lost 0.2% .

After two sessions of just missing out on a record close, buying enthusiasm left the S&P today, but it still managed to close higher for the week.

Energy was the leading sector, despite a slide in crude futures (CL1:COM), off 0.3%. The oil rig count extended a 15-year low. Utilities were the weakest.

Financials edged up as rates closed out the week higher. The 10-year yield is at 0.71%, above 0.7% for the first time since late June.

For the week, the cyclicals like Industrials, Financials and Consumer Discretionary outperformed. Tech ended the week slightly higher.