After taking a medical leave for reasons unrelated to COVID-19, PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) President and CEO Maria R. Hawthorne will retire as of Sept. 1, 2020.

She'll continue to serve on PSB's board.

John W. Petersen, interim president and CEO and the company's chief operating officer, will continue in the interim role while the board searches for PSB's next CEO.

It is also starting a search for a chief investment officer as part of its efforts to expand the REIT's management team to focus on identifying strategic investment opportunities and driving growth.