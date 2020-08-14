In a filing, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) says it will have to cease operations in California on August 21 if an appeals court doesn't delay this week's preliminary injunction.

The injunction requires Lyft and rival Uber to classify drivers as employees rather than independent contractors to comply with a new state law.

"Because Lyft cannot make the changes the injunction requires at the flip of a switch, absent immediate action by this court, Lyft will be forced to suspend its rideshare operations in California by August 21, 2020, causing widespread disruption to hundreds of thousands of drivers, millions of riders and the state’s transportation infrastructure," Lyft says.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi made similar comments about California operations earlier this week.

Previously: Judge won't extend Uber, Lyft injunction pause (Aug. 13 2020)