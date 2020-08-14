The store-fee battle that Epic Games ignited with its fight against Apple's App Store has gained an outsized entrant: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) says Apple's fees for in-app purchases are hurting small businesses during a pandemic.

It could be the new stake Facebook has in the issue: It's rolled out a paid events feature today in 20 countries, which allows businesses the ability to charge users for live video streams. But Apple didn't agree to waive its 30% fee for transaction processing, and won't let Facebook process the payments on its own.

Android (GOOG, GOOGL) didn't waive its 30% fee either, but will let Facebook use its own payment product.

Apple is an important partner, Facebook's Fidji Simo says, but “We went through our usual channels to suggest strongly to them to waive their fee or to let us use Facebook Pay - one of the two - and they declined."

“Helping small businesses recover from [COVID-19] is a critical thing that all tech companies should help with,” Simo says.