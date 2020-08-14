Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) to 22.2M shares at June 30, 2020 from 57.7M shares at March 30, 2020, according to its quarterly 13F filing. Those sales are in contrast to a number of recently-disclosed purchases of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Also reduces holdings in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) to 237.6M shares from 323.2M at Q1-end and exits Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

WFC falls 1.0% in after-hours trading, JPM slips 0.4% , GS edges down 0.1% .

Adds Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), acquiring 20.9M shares, or a stake somewhere around $500M; the stock's higher by 3.75% after hours.

As Warren Buffett promised, the investment firm exited its airlines holdings, including Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL).