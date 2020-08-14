Appaloosa reports fund value of $5.76B as on 30th June, 2020.

Notable buy includes AT&T (NYSE:T) 9.08M shares, Sysco (NYSE:SYY) 1.88M shares, Altria (NYSE:MO) 1.55M shares, The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Teeneco (NYSE:TEN), PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Boost stakes includes The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) 5M from 3.37M shares, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) 1.9M from 0.7M shares, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES).

Notable exits: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Trim stakes includes Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) 2.23M from 2.41M shares, while among many others were UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH).