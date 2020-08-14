Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) prices public offering of $300M million of 9.75% senior notes due 2026.

The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $200M to $300M.

Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under the Company’s bank credit facility.

Offering expected to close on August 19, 2020.

These notes are a further issuance of the 9.75% senior unsecured notes due 2026, of which $500M principal amount was issued on June 23, 2020.