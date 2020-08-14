Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal probe into whether a senior NASA official improperly shared information about a lunar lander project with a Boeing (NYSE:BA) senior VP, which then acted on his guidance, WSJ reports.

The grand jury investigation reportedly is being led by the U.S. attorney's office for D.C. and is focused on communication that occurred early this year outside established contracting channels.

The investigation is said to be in the early stages, and it is not known whether the probe will result in a criminal case.

The probe also will raise new questions about Boeing's decision-making and internal contracting safeguards; several mid-level Boeing officials, including an attorney, were pushed out of the company as a result of the controversy.