Progressive Care (OTCQB:RXMD) announces that Shital Parikh Mars, CEO and member of the board is resigning from her posts on August 10, 2020, to pursue other opportunities.

“We extend our gratitude to Shital for her leadership of the Company during these challenging times. Shital has played a critical role in the Company’s overall performance and recent development of its healthcare technology services. We wish Shital all the best in her future endeavors.” says Jay Weisberg, chairman of the board.

Mr. Weisberg is appointed as the interim CEO.