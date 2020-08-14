Glenview Capital (Larry Robbins and Mark Horowitz) reports fund value of $3.63B at the end of Q2.

Picked up new stakes in DaVita (NYSE:DVA) 0.79M shares, Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) 0.74M shares, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) 0.39M shares, and a few others.

Stakes were increased in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) 2.52M from 1.42M shares, DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) 11.9M from 10.99M shares, Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS).

Exits position in Flux Power (OTCQB:FLUX)

Among significant reductions, ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) 5.76M from 9.28M shares, Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) 16.2M from 19.96M shares, Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) 1.94M from 3.91M shares, Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and a few others.