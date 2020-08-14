Litt's Land & Buildings builds up Invitation Homes stake, trims rival AMH

Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management boosts its stake in Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to 1.13M shares at June 30, 2020 from 582.6K at March 31 while it trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to 550K shares at June 30, 2020 from 727K at March 31, 2020, according to its 13F filing.

Adds stakes in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) with 4.97M shares and Apartment Investment & Management (NYSE:AIV) with 361K shares.

Boosts stake in D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to 568.9K shares from 174.6 shares

Previously: Activist Litt threatens proxy fight at American Homes 4 Rent (March 10)