Natural gas prices (NG1:COM) were little changed for most of the week before surging +7.5% today to $2.35/MMBtu, notching a new YTD high, on speculation that record heat will spark demand for the fuel in the western half of the U.S.

The latest NOAA weather forecast sees warmer than average temperatures still expected for the western half of the U.S. and cooler than average in the east.

Refinitiv expects U.S. demand next week will reach 90.1B cf/day next week, up from yesterday's estimate of 89.6B cf/day.

While gas inventories are above the five-year avg, "this surplus could be further eroded by extant declines in U.S. output," Stephen Schork, president of the Schork Group, tells Bloomberg.

"The ingredients are there for continued strength in gas... assuming that we see an actual rebound in economy activity (domestic and international) and a normal winter," Schork says.

Natural gas E&P names posted strong gains today: AR +11% , RRC +8.8% , CNX +8.3% , EQT +6.1% , SWN +6.5% , COG +3.5% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZ, GAZB