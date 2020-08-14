Baxter (NYSE:BAX) +1.1% AH, says it received FDA emergency use authorization for Regiocit, a solution to be used in treatment of certain patients with acute kidney injury, a complication that has affected many COVID-19 patients.

Regiocit is authorized to be used as a replacement solution only in adult patients being treated with continuous renal replacement therapy and for whom regional citrate anticoagulation is appropriate during the Covid-19 pandemic

It’s in use in Europe and Asia, and a limited initial shipment will be available in the U.S. immediately.