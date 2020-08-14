Lexington Realty Trust's (NYSE:LXP) $400M senior notes offering prices at 99.233% of principal amount to yield 2.788%

Plans to use the proceeds from the offering of 2.700% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 15, 2030 to fund its previously announced tender offers for up to a maximum combined amount of $300M of 4.25% senior notes due 2023 and 4.40% senior notes due 2024.

Any remaining proceeds will got to general corporate purposes, which may include paying down amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility and acquisitions it may identify in the future.

