The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves NextDecade's (NASDAQ:NEXT) plan to abandon development of a sixth liquefaction train at its proposed Rio Grande LNG export facility in Texas.

NextDecade's original plan for Rio Grande LNG called for six trains each capable of producing 4.5M mt/year of liquefied natural gas, and the company now believes improved technology will allow it to achieve the same total capacity at an average of 5.4M mt/year of LNG per train, allowing it to drop a sixth train.

The move would reduce construction costs, which developers of new LNG terminals on the Gulf Coast have been trying to do as they struggle to secure sufficient commercial support to finance the projects.

Earlier this week, Tellurian said it would build only one of four proposed pipelines during the first phase of its Driftwood LNG export project if it decides to move forward.