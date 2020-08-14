The U.S. Bureau of Land Management approves ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) plan for drilling in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska along the state's North Slope oil fields.

The BLM published a final environmental impact statement for the company's Willow project, which could produce more than 160K bbl/day of oil over the next 30 years.

Conoco's plan as described in the EIS allows for up to five drill sites and support facilities, including roads and pipelines to access the lease site.

The project could help offset sharp oil production declines in the state, which has dropped to 404K bbl/day from its peak of more than 2M bbl/day in 1988.

ConocoPhillips is Alaska's largest oil producer by volume, pumping 218K bbl/day in the state during Q1.

The company recently said it had restored some production in Alaska that had been curtailed because of weak oil prices, and it expects to be fully restored by September.