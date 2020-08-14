Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a $62B 10-year contract from the U.S. Air Force to produce F-16 fighter jets for sale to foreign countries, the Pentagon announces.

The initial delivery order is for 90 jets and has a total value of more than $4.9B, the Department of Defense says.

Work will be performed primarily in Greenville, S.C., and Fort Worth, Tex., and is expected to be completed by year-end 2026.

The government of Taiwan formally signed an agreement to buy 66 of the latest model F-16s, a move likely to further strain relations between the U.S. and China.

The $62B figure announced by the Pentagon today is the upper limit of numerous contracts if all potential foreign customers placed their maximum desired number over the decade.