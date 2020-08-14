Craft Brew jumps on report ABI deal could close in Q3

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) jumped into the close to finish +3.7% , and is up another 1.3% postmarket, after a CTFN story suggesting Anheuser-Busch InBev's (NYSE:BUD) purchase is likely to win agreement on consent decree terms.

It also looks like Hawaii's attorney general may have given up opposition to the deal, CTFN says. (Craft Brew's willingness to sell the Kona Hawaii business has been seen as a route to sealing the deal.)

That means a potential late-third-quarter close to the deal, according to the report.