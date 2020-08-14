President Trump has issued an executive order looking to force China's ByteDance (BDNCE) to divest its U.S. operations in TikTok within 90 days, in another turn of the screw to pressure the company out of America.

"There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance ... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” Trump said in the order.

The order seems to overlap with one issued last week, which barred transactions with TikTok unless it was divested in 45 days (an order that accelerated talks to sell TikTok's North America, Australia and New Zealand operations to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)).

But the new order is more direct about divesting the stake, and actually offers a bit more time for ByteDance to find a deal.

The order directs ByteDance to also divest any data it obtained from users of TikTok or Musical.ly in the United States. It also authorizes U.S. officials to inspect TikTok and ByteDance's books to ensure the safety of personal data as talks are ongoing.