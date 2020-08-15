SpaceX eyes October launch for full astronaut mission

It is time to light some candles again. SpaceX (SPACE) plan to launch the company's first full mission with NASA astronauts as early as October 23.

The Crew-1 mission is slated to take three U.S. astronauts and one Japanese astronaut in the Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station for a six-month stay.

The mission won't be cleared until NASA and SpaceX finish examining Demo-2 data and officially certify Crew Dragon and the Falcon 9 for operational crewed missions.

SpaceX investors include Baillie Gifford, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Elon Musk, Fidelity Investments, Threshold Ventures, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Oakhouse Partners and Ace Capital.