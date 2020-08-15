For those looking for a V-shaped recovery, this is as close as it will come.

July Retail Sales: +1.2% M/M vs. +2.0% consensus and +8.4% prior (revised from +7.5%).Retail Sales (less auto) +1.9% M/M vs. +1.5% consensus and +8.3% prior (revised from +7.3%).

Although the headline number came in below expectations, there was a broad gain in sales that pushed the consumer appetite back above where it was before the COVID-19 lockdown measures.

“July retail sales are up a cumulative 30% from their April low and 1.2% above January's peak,” Stephanie Link, CIO and portfolio strategist at Hightower, says.

The report from the Commerce Department was encouraging. All but one of the categories showed a gain. Only building supplies and garden equipment fell. And despite the rollback of openings, activity at food services and drinking places rose 5%.

The retail stocks are at an all-time high. Amazon, of course, has soared and brought the sector with it. But the VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH), where Amazon has more than a fifth of an influence, is up about 15%, along with the SPDR Retail Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT), which doesn’t have Amazon in its top 10.

Is this a near-term top? Consumers aren’t too encouraged.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment measure for August out Friday ticked up, but expectations were pessimistic.

“The overall confidence in economic policies fell to the lowest level since Trump first entered office. The policy gridlock has acted to increase uncertainty and heightened the need for precautionary funds to offset lapses in economic relief programs and to hedge against fears about the persistence and spread of the coronavirus as the school year gets underway. Bad economic times are anticipated to persist not only during the year ahead, but the majority of consumers expect no return to a period of uninterrupted growth over the next five years.”