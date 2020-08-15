PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it expects to initiate rolling power outages for the second straight night, as the California Independent System Operator again issued an emergency order for utilities to cut down on power to prevent a heat wave from overwhelming the system.

PG&E expects tonight's outages will affect 220K customers in portions of the Central Coast and Central Valley, including Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Joaquin counties.

PG&E, Southern California Edison (NYSE:EIX) and San Diego Gas and Electric (NYSE:SRE) last night turned off power to more than 410K homes and businesses for about an hour at a time.

The moves come as temperatures around the state hit triple digits in many areas, and air conditioning use soared.

California's power grid is under its greatest stress during the late afternoon and early evening as power usage peaks and solar energy production begins to decline, cutting the capacity during available during a supply crunch.