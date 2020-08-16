"SalivaDirect is simpler, less expensive, and less invasive than the traditional method for such testing, known as nasopharyngeal (NP) swabbing," writes Michael Greenwood at Yale News. "Results so far have found that SalivaDirect is highly sensitive and yields similar outcomes as NP swabbing."

The NBA has been using SalivaDirect for its players and staff, and the FDA authorization immediately gives the green light for other diagnostic labs to do the same.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) has its own Covid-19 spit test in development, and shares took a hit last week after a short-seller suggested Yale's competing test (to be given away for free) was close to approval.