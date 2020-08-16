OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) announced Friday it intends to offer common stock in a public offering.

OncoSec "intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and, if and when approved, potential commercial activities of its product candidates; research and development activities, including potential acquisitions and in-licensing, " and general purposes.

ThinkEquity and Torreya Capital, LLC are placement agents.

Shares of ONCS have doubled in just over a month, though remain well off the highs in 2015, when shares were trading in the high double digits. Performance can be found at this link.

