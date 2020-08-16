Intelsat (OTCPK:INTEQ) successfully launched its Galaxy 30 geosynchronous communications satellite Saturday, on the Ariane 5 rocket together with Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Mission Extension Vehicle 2 (MEV-2).

Galaxy 30 will replace Intelsat's Galaxy 14 as part of a fleet refresh.

"With C-, Ku-, Ka- and L-band capabilities, Galaxy 30 is the first four-frequency Intelsat satellite. In addition to serving Intelsat’s media business customers, Galaxy 30 will also offer broadband, mobility and network services to Intelsat mobile network operator, enterprise and government customers in North America. The new satellite is also carrying a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration hosted payload for Leidos" (NYSE:LDOS), the co. said in it statement.

Intelsat said it will not seek reimbursement costs from the FCC’s public auction proceeds for any aspect of the Galaxy 30 launch or relocation. Galaxy 30 is to be involved in Intelsat’s U.S. C-band spectrum transition plan, related to America’s path to 5G.

The co. said that MEV-2 is scheduled to dock with Intelsat 10-02 in 2021. Once docked, it should help provide five additional years of high-performance life for media distribution and broadband services to Intelsat customers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South America.