Sixth Street Partners, the former credit arm of private-equity firm TPG, raises $10B for its flagship Tao fund, making it one of the biggest pools of private capital on record, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The fund pulled in the new money after the nine-year-old vehicle reopened to new investment in April, bringing its total to $22.5B, they said. The fundraising comes as investors are hope to profit from opportunities that arose from the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm plans to cap the fund at ~$24B at the end of September, which would put Tao just behind record private-equity funds of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) $26B fundraising closed in 2019 and Apollo Global Management's (NYSE:APO) $24.7B in 2017.

Sixth Street now has about $48B in assets; the firm has usually kept a low profile, but that may change after it formally separated from TPG in May and starts to invest its new war chest.

While Tao doesn't participate in leveraged buyouts — a staple of most PE firms — it does invest in debt or equity of private and public companies, buy real estate, fund infrastructure projects, and seed new business in markets globally.

It's been most active recently in rapidly growing companies and transactions that boost their balance sheets, such as a $1B deal with Airbnb.

Related ticker: Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX).

