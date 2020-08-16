Sector Watch: Retail in the sights at record highs

The July retail sales numbers from the Department of Commerce gave credence that a V-shaped recovery in the sector has happened.

But given the stay-at-home move of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other delivery-focused stocks, it’s not easy to see how the sector is going broadly.

This week, though, there will be numbers from a host a companies that have been volatile throughout the whole pandemic lockdown.

On Tuesday, Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) will issue its quarterly numbers. This retailer had been indicative of the recovery trade. It’s been volatile, but in the last six months of the pandemic lockdown it has stayed about 60 basis points below the broader market and 75 basis points below the retail sector.

If Kohl’s can show some traction, that will indicate that retailers are starting to move beyond the e-commerce trade.

Target will also be in focus as it reports Wednesday.

Target (NYSE:TGT) will hold its conference call shortly after posting Q2 numbers. JPMorgan is expecting a huge comparable sales beat (+14.0% vs. +7.0% consensus) and thinks the update on Q3 trends could also be positive off continued strength in the electronics, home and apparel categories.

L Brands is also on the docket, which has the highest hedge fund exposure of any stock in the S&P 500 Index.

Of key interest will be if the company remains committed to establishing Bath & Body Works as a pure-play public company and is taking the necessary steps to prepare the Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and PINK businesses to operate as a separate, standalone company.

Kohl’s has been down 46% in the last six months, while Target has been up about 16% and L Brand is 11% higher.

