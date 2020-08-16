Fresh off his executive order aimed forcing China's ByteDance (BDNCE) to divest the U.S. operations of unit TikTok within 90 days, President Trump has signaled that he had more Chinese companies in his sights for possible punitive action.

On Friday, in addition to his ByteDance order, he nixed a waiver that allowed certain U.S. companies to continue selling products to telecom gear maker Huawei who the feds believe spies for China's government, a claim that the company has repeatedly denied.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been the highest-profile beneficiary of the temporary waivers, allowing it to continue to update its Android operating system on old Huawei phones.

Many China watchers believe that the President will increase the pressure on Beijing ahead of the U.S. election. Last week, he issued an executive order against WeChat parent Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) giving U.S. companies 45 days to stop dealing with the messaging app.