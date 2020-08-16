ByteDance (BDNCE) is facing growing criticism at home over President Trump's order to divest TikTok's U.S. operations within 90 days. Users and observers in China are angry that it will bow to Trump's demand, an action that many will consider a sign of weakness.

Last week, the Beijing-based company tried to signal that it was fighting back with its announcement that it could legally challenge Trump's executive order, adding that it want to ensure that "the rule of law is not discarded" and its users are "treated fairly."

TS Lombard's Zhuang Bo is more direct with his assessment of ByteDance management, saying, "The threat of legal action suggests [management] is panicking."

Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance's Professor Zhu Ning adds, "Selling Tiktok's U.S. operation at a reasonable price is the only choice for ByteDance."