U.S. health authorities, still grappling with COVID-19, are crossing their collective fingers that the upcoming flu season will be very mild. If not, the healthcare system could be severely tested in a "twindemic" scenario.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has ordered an additional 9.3M doses, far beyond its usual purchase of 500K, for uninsured people.

The concern is not confined to America. Global officials are pushing flu shots even before they are available in clinics and doctors' offices.

Influenza shots are rarely broadly mandated in the U.S., but the University of California system has ordered its 230K employees and 280K students to get vaccinated by November 1.

Last year's flu season was considered mild but the viral infection still struck 39M - 56M Americans requiring up to 740K hospitalizations. Deaths totaled 24K - 62K.

Experts believe a record 98M flu shots will be given in the U.S. this year, up ~15% from last year.

