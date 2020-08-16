As usual, demand for Gold mining stocks has risen in lockstep with the ore rally, but costs are expected to rise over the long-term due to the challenges in extracting the precious metal in more inhospitable places and the continued drop in grade, now over 85% less than the 1970s.

Between 2009 and 2018, the average cost to find an ounce of gold was $62, more than double the previous decade.

Wary of the expensive overexpansion during the last run-up, executives are using the rally to pay down debt and increase dividends.

The industry's exploration budget was $4.4B last year, 63% less that the record high in 2012 according to Minex Consulting.

Per Refinitiv, the cost of mining an ounce of gold was $705 last year, 179% more than $253 in 1990.

Selected tickers: Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), Newmont (NYSE:NEM), Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)