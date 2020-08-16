American utilities are grabbing fast-expiring green energy subsidies to boost the efficiency of aging wind farms.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) plans to invest up to $1.4B to refurbish some of its older farms as it advances toward carbon-free electricity by 2050. The projects, involving retrofitting outdated turbines with bigger blades and new technology, will quality for gradually diminishing federal tax credit that will expire this year (although an extension is possible).

The qualify for tax credits, companies must start construction this year on eligible projects or have stockpiled equipment.

The federal subsidy, implemented in 1992, has generated $2B - 5B in tax credits each year since 2015.