China rolls over medium-term loans at unchanged rates

China kept borrowing rates steady for the fourth straight month in rolling over its maturing medium-term loans.

The People's Bank of China is keeping the rate at 2.95% on a 700B-yuan rollover (about $100.7B) of one-year medium-term lending facility loans. That injection exceeds two batches of MLF loans expiring in August, totaling 550B yuan.

That's supposed to be a one-off for the whole month, to "fully meet market demand" for August.

There's also no change expected for the country's benchmark loan prime rate later this week. (The MLF serves as a guide for the LPR, which is set monthly.)

Meanwhile, the central bank also injected another 50B yuan into the market via seven-day reverse repos, also at steady rates.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, MCHI, YINN, TDF, EWH, YANG, KBA, CAF, GXC, CHIQ, CWEB, CYB, CHIX, PGJ, FXP, KURE, CHN, CXSE, CHAU, CN, QQQC-OLD, CNXT, AFTY, CNY, CHAD, CNYA, XPP, ASHS, YXI, ECNS, FCA, CHIM, CHIK, OBOR, CBON, CHII, CHIS, CHIE, KFYP, FLCH, CHIH, FHK, KGRN, KCNY, CHIL, CHIR, FLHK, ASHX, KALL, CHIU, ZHOK, KESG