Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is in talks to invest in India-based social-media firm ShareChat, the Economic Times reports.

ShareChat - which owns the short-video app Moj as well as a regional-language social media platform that competed with recently banned ByteDance (BDNCE) platform Helo - is reportedly looking to raise $150M-200M.

That's meant to help it step up to fill the gap left by the banned Chinese apps.

Google's not the only firm talking with ShareChat; business newspaper Mint reports Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has also held talks, and ShareChat is in discussions with existing investors including SAIF Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners.