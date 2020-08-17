Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; Japan reports record contraction

Japan -0.67% as GDP fell 7.8% in Q2 compared with the previous quarter. The economy shrank 27.8% from a year earlier, bigger than the deepest decline during 2008-09 financial crisis.

China +2.27% after the People’s Bank of China boosted liquidity in the financial system to support banks. Sub-index of financial shares track higher on liquidity news.

Hong Kong +1.28% .

Australia -0.61 % .

Meanwhile, Reuters reported over the weekend that a planned U.S.-China trade deal review initially set for Saturday was delayed with no new date agreed upon.

Sino-U.S. relations remain a sticking point with President Trump saying he could exert pressure on more Chinese companies after he moved to ban TikTok.