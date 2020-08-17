Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has initiated Phase 2b clinical trial in South Africa to evaluate the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.

The trial is supported in part by a $15M grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations is funding the manufacturing of doses of NVX-CoV2373 for this trial.

The Phase 2b trial will include two cohorts. First cohort will evaluate efficacy, safety and immunogenicity in approx. 2,665 healthy adults and the second cohort in approx. 240 medically stable, HIV-positive adults.

NVX‑CoV2373 is a stable, prefusion protein made using nanoparticle technology and includes Matrix‑M adjuvant.

NVAX has grown exponentially over the last six months with previous close of $146.51 as on Friday, August 14.