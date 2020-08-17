Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the UAE-based healthcare center Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC).

The aim of the collaboration is to develop cell therapies and regenerative medicines for the treatment of severe diseases, including COVID-19.

The parties have agreed to exchange research results, share samples, join usage of equipment and testing, and other essential activities related to advancing the treatment and research of cell therapies.

Financial details are not disclosed.

