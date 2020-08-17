With cash continuing to decline as a method to transact, NetCents Technology (OTCQB:NTTCF) has entered into a partnership with XTM, Inc., to faciliate cryptocurrency transactions for XTM's card programs enabling near real time loading of funds to XTM mobile wallets.

Clayton Moore, CEO of NetCents said, "This strategy will allow us to continue to embed ourselves into the mature traditional payments infrastructure, and we will grow organically as Crypto becomes a larger asset class and more of a transaction medium. Embedding our tech as a back end for many systems becomes a barrier to entry for other competitors while also driving revenues, and increasing transaction flow for our market-making and exchange operations," he concluded.