ASSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZF) has acquired Access-IS, a leading provider of electronic RFID, NFC and barcode devices enabling the authentication of travel and identity documents, ticket reading and contactless payments.

"Access-IS is a strategic technological addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group. The company will reinforce our current offering within extended access technologies and will provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

Access-IS was founded in 1985 and has some 120 employees.The acquisition will be neutral to EPS from start.