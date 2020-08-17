Future FinTech (NASDAQ:FTFT) +8% premarket plans to open up cross-border payment channels between China and ASEAN countries through merger and acquisition with companies that have existing challenger banking and digital payment technologies and through cooperation with China's WeChat and Alipay.

FTFT says that the company has recruited professionals from this industry and has been in contact with companies in this sector in Southeast Asia and Europe, in order to find M&A targets.

Shares are up 163% YTD.

