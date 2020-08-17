Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) jumps 6% premarket in reaction to filing a nonprovisional patent application with the USPTO entitled “Methods and Systems of PCR-Based Recombinant Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Manufacture.”

The patent claims methods for the use of specialized LinearDNA amplicons, instead of plasmids, to manufacture AAV.

With its new patent application, the company seeks to leverage its LinearDNA platform to give gene and redirected cell therapy developers the ability to improve manufacturing and quality of their AAV-vectored medicines that have the potential to address many diseases, including COVID-19.