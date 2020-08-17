Zhejiang Farmmi Food, a subsidiary of Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI), has moved into a new production facility on the first floor at Farmmi's No. 888 Tianning Street location in Lishui, Zhejiang province, to accommodate the necessary production capacity expansion needed to meet increased demand.

The new facility features 1,478,000 square feet of advanced inspection, production, storage and shipping capacity, with a fully automated production line. With the SC License, Farmmi Food has started production in its new facility.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "Our new facility will keep our business expansion on-track by increasing our scale, capacity and efficiencies in order to meet higher customer demand levels."