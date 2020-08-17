DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) surged 9.4% premarket on preliminary Q2 results.

Revenue grew 8.3% to $5.4M and gross margin rate expanded 640 bps to 35.3%.

Net loss of $1.4M, a 66.1% decrease from the net loss of $4.1M year ago.

CEO and Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III said, “I would like to restate our mission and discuss our strategy. As a holding company, our business strategy is designed to increase shareholder value. Under this strategy, we are focused on managing and financially supporting our existing subsidiaries and partner companies, with the goal of pursuing monetization opportunities and maximizing shareholder value. We have, are and will consider initiatives including, among others: public offerings, the sale of individual partner companies, the sale of certain or all partner company interests in secondary market transactions, or a combination thereof, as well as other opportunities to maximize shareholder value. Over the recent past we have provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of businesses in defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, and textiles. We have provided capital to subsidiaries as well as partner companies in which we have an equity interest or may be actively involved, influencing development through board representation and management support. We anticipate making additional investments to increase value to shareholders after satisfying our debt obligations and addressing working capital needs."

