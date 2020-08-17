CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announces that it plans to conduct a five-subject pilot study evaluating leronlimab in HIV-infected patients who require bone marrow transplantation. The CCR5-blocking antibody will be used during the peri-transplant period to mimic a CCR5-deficient donor aimed at achieving HIV cure.

It is also in discussions with organizations to potentially fund its next study assessing monthly injections of leronlimab for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

And finally, it plans to submit manuscripts for publication related to a preclinical study in non-human primates that showed leronlimab's ability to block the HIV virus' access to the CCR5 co-receptor and results from a long-term extension study of leronlimab monotherapy in 49 HIV patients who stopped their HIV medications.