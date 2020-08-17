Anthem (NYSE:ATHM) will collaborate with Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) on a range of outcomes-based programs aimed at an improved healthcare experience for both patients and providers. The partnership began on August 1.

Specifically, the parties will work together to improve efficiency in healthcare delivery and reduce overall costs by leveraging a broad line-up of tools and programs to drive operational improvements, create pricing transparency and enhance health care consumer engagement and outcomes.

The effort will focus on consumers in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin.